Justifications range from reaction to the war in Ukraine, which started on 24.Feb.2022, to allegations of spying using embassies

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, European countries have expelled a total of 353 Russian diplomats from their territories. The requests to leave came mainly after reports of civilian deaths in Bucha, a city close to the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

The lifting of Power 360 considers the announcements made until Wednesday (20.Apr.2022) by 21 European nations. Among them are Germany, Belgium, Denmark and France. Here is the list of countries and the number of expelled Russian diplomats:

Ireland: 4

Belgium: 21

Netherlands: 17

Czech Republic: 1

Denmark: 15

Italy: 30

Germany: 40

France: 35

Spain: 25

Portugal: 10

Romania: 10

Greece: 12

Slovenia: 33

Poland: 45

Estonia: 14

Latvia: 13

Lithuania: 1

Bulgaria: 10

Sweden: 3

North Macedonia: 11

Norway: 3

The justifications given by the countries refer to violations by Russia of the “diplomatic status” and the rules established by the 1961 Vienna Convention. The text regulates the functioning and structure of Embassies abroad and permanent delegations to international organizations.

Countries such as Portugal, Italy and France claim that the decision was necessary for “national security reasons”. Other nations such as Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands said Russian representatives were involved in espionage activities.

In response to the measures, Russia decided to expel 21 Belgian and 15 Dutch diplomats from Moscow. Country representatives in the Russian capital have up to 2 weeks to leave the territory.

To the Power 360, the professor of international relations at UFGD (Federal University of Grande Dourados), Matheus de Carvalho Hernandez, said that the expulsion of diplomats occurs in situations of geopolitical tension. An example of this was the unease between Russia and the UK in 2018.

At the time, the British government accused Moscow of involvement in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. The UK expelled diplomats from Russia. In response, the Kremlin also banned the same number of British representatives.

Hernandez, an expert on borders and migration, said reports of massacres of civilians in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kiev, had accelerated measures to expel Russian diplomats from European countries.

“However, you cannot [separar eventuais remoções] of an electoral logic and internal politics. European governments are under pressure, whether from the press, civil society or NGOss (non-governmental organizations). Europe has many human rights NGOs, for example, and there is internal pressure to show outrage.”he said.

The expulsions would also be another “window of opportunity” to remove Russian diplomats from their territories, says Mikelli Marzzini Ribeiro, professor of international relations at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco) and coordinator of the Observatory of International Crises extension project. This is because there was already monitoring of possible espionage activities inside consulates and embassies before the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“On the other hand, a message is sent that we will not accept any destabilization movement. Russia is known for this issue of [desequilibrar o] democratic system”said Ribeiro.

Hernandez, on the other hand, believes that Russia wants to send a response from “insubordination” to the West, that is, that it will not “Bend over” to the expulsion measures. “’We will respond in kind. We are a power, a global player and sovereigns’”, says Hernandez, exemplifying the reasoning of the Russian government. “It also serves to sustain the internal Russian narrative that historically blames the West for its Russian problems”.

For Ribeiro, the expulsions of Russian diplomats may encourage Russia to increase ties with countries that impose fewer restrictions than the Europeans. Leading examples include China and India, which are reluctant to impose sanctions on Moscow.