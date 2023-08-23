Italy closes the accounts with the group by also overwhelming Bosnia and hitting the arithmetic first place in the group. Coach Davide Mazzanti changes again. Compared to the match against Bulgaria, Fersino is back as libero, but above all Paola Egonu is back as owner, something that hasn’t happened since the final for the World bronze medal in 2022, in Holland. Antropova officially has a small physical problem and so the girl from Cittadella is back in the starting position who immediately shows that she is inspired in the first 7 blue points, 3 attacks over the block and two aces for her. At the end of the set you will have signed 8 with always remarkable percentages. Ok not overwhelming opponent, but she was rarely stopped. Sylla is also on fire and everything is quite easy for Italy. There is only one advantage for Bosnia (10-9), but really too little. Mazzanti makes the double substitution with Nwakalor and Bosio and without unexpected events takes the set home without difficulty. Things are even better in the second: Italy snatches immediately and there is none left. Mazzanti inserts Degradi for Pietrini (who has changed her hairstyle, tonight she was playing with the braid). Everything goes well for the Azzurri, also given the great difference in values ​​on the pitch.