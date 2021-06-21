The premier Mario Draghi the confirmed at the press conference: “We work for the final in Rome“. How? Doubling the capacity ofOlympic to 32 thousand seats. If UEFA’s position is “we will never leave London”, there remains a problem that UEFA had not foreseen, when London was the safest place in the EU thanks to the vaccination campaign. That due to the comeback of infections with the delta variant.

“I will do my best” said Draghi so that it does not happen “in a country where infections are growing rapidly”, answering a question in which he was asked if he will try to move the final to Rome, from Wembley, where the 11th is scheduled. July.

Among the main themes of the summit a Berlin between the premier Dragons and the German Chancellor Merkel, the theme of migrants. Between Italy is Germany There are few differences in bilateral relations, Merkel stressed at the end of the meeting. “There are no differences in evaluation,” he said. “There is a will to arrive at a joint vision,” said Draghi.

Italy is in favor of renewal ofagreement of the EU with the Turkey on the immigration dossier, said the prime minister during the joint press conference. Asked by journalists who asked if Italy was in favor of a renewal of the agreement Brussels-Ankara, Draghi replied yes. The Chancellor echoed him and announced: “we must open a perspective on the future, Turkey has every right to be supported. We cannot go on without cooperation with Turkey ”.

Mario Draghi and I – said the Chancellor speaking of Covid – “we are both cautious” on the situation of Covid, “happy that there is a substantial improvement but it is a fragile progress. vaccine quota it is growing but it cannot yet be said that we are approaching herd immunity “also because we are” exposed to the new variants “.

Among the few differences recorded at the top remains the football cheering. “Italy are an excellent team but I care for Germany,” said Merkel, “and one thing we agree on is that Atalanta’s Robin Gosens is an excellent player.” The midfielder, under the German national team, was the driving force behind last Saturday’s 4-2 victory against Portugal. Gosens contributed to Dias’s own goal, set Havertz a 3-1 assist, scored the 4-1 goal and had a goal disallowed.