Gold brace and world record for the boys. Italy confirms itself as a superpower of the quartet and, at the European junior and under 23 track championships taking place in Anadia, dominates the junior final in both the men’s and women’s fields. The Azzurri demolished Great Britain in the final of the junior team pursuit and shattered the world record set by them only yesterday in the qualifying stages, when they finished the 4 km race in 3’58″466. A little more than 24 hours later, at the end of the 16 laps the stopwatch marks a good 5” less: with 3’53″980 Juan David Sierra, Renato Favero, Luca Giaimi, Matteo Fiorin and Etienne Grimod are the new lords of the time. “It was a very exciting race, especially when we saw that stratospheric time. We knew it was a time trial in our ropes, but in qualifying we weren’t able to be perfect and we didn’t reach our goal. Today we ran great and the time has proved us right”, commented Fiorin. In the women’s field the same result for the blues (Alice Toniolli, Federica Venturelli, Irma Siri and Elisa Tottolo) who beat France.