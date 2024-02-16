Bloomberg: Parisians put turnstiles in the service of ecology

Parisians decided to use turnstiles at the entrance to the metro to serve renewable energy. The publication writes about a development that will help solve a global problem Bloomberg.

The eco-project of the French engineering school and the Spanish energy supplier Iberdrola has so far been launched in pilot mode. As passengers pass through the turnstiles at Miromesil station in the center of the French capital, mini-turbines are activated. The engines power signs in lobbies and subway entrances.

Related materials:

More than one and a half billion passengers use the Paris metro every year. According to the calculations of the Spanish company, if such turbines are placed throughout the city's metro, they will generate up to 136 megawatts of electricity per year. This will allow us to reduce the amount of harmful emissions by 30 thousand tons every year. The authors of the project plan to install such turbines in the Madrid and Santiago metro. In the future, the development will go beyond the boundaries of city metro networks and will give impetus to the development of new technologies in “green” energy, European engineers are convinced.

Earlier, American scientists presented a technology that would allow storing heat in building materials. They plan to introduce microcapsules made of polymers. When heated, the capsules accumulate heat and melt. When cooled, the materials would release stored heat, warming the occupants as self-sufficient batteries.