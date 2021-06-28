Speaking from the retirement of the Croatian national team on the sidelines of today’s match against Spain valid for the round of 16 of Euro 2020, the midfielder Marcelo Brozovic , player of ‘Inter , spoke of the challenge but in general also of the tournament for national teams with particular reference to the format that foresees the itinerant competition.

SPAIN – “The duel in midfield with Busquets? It may not decide the whole match, but it will decide some parts. We have a good midfield, one of the best, too, whoever imposes himself more will take the advantage,” he said. Brozovic. “We have to impose ourselves from the first minute, the more we play the better it will be. But they have quality, we won’t always be able to do it, so we have to be compact on 20-25 meters. We certainly won’t defend the whole game“.