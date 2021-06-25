Kneeling yes or no? On the eve of the Italy-Austria match, which will be played tomorrow evening – June 26 – at Wembley and which is worth the eighth final of Euro 2020, Leonardo Bonucci returned to the question of whether or not to kneel before kick-off, as a sign of solidarity for Black Lives Matter: “When we go back to the hotel we have a meeting together, we will talk about it tonight and decide what to do”, said the blue defender.

Bonucci then spoke of the important challenge, the first single elimination, which awaits our national team tomorrow in London: “If we lower our attention for a moment, we become a normal national team. Isn’t Austria afraid of us? It is logical that this is the case. If there is to be ugly, dirty and bad, we will be. I have also seen among the younger boys faces aware of what we are playing with. Austria for collective and for play seems to me superior to the three teams we have met so far, they have a high pace, they are a very German team ”.

Read also: 1. The hypocrisy of Europe that makes Orban moral but closes its eyes on the violations of Erdogan (by G. Cavalli) / 2. The missed opportunity by the Azzurri who choose not to kneel against racism (of L. Telese)

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...