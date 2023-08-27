In the Florence party, the Azzurri pocket another 3-0 (the sixth), despite some blackouts
Italy-Spain 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-19) Italy reached the quarterfinals by beating Spain 3-0. And on Tuesday evening again in Florence he meets France. The success was fundamental, even if it arrived with a bit too many anxieties especially for two empty passes in the first and second set that could create some problems for Mazzanti’s team. Especially with a more equipped opponent they can turn into a problem. The coach will take care of this in the next few hours, for the moment Italy is enjoying this umpteenth evening of celebration and is betting straight on the French. Antropova returns to the blue line-up. Together with Parrocchiale who is free in place of Fersino (who had a small problem during the night). Spain, even if clearly underdogs, starts aggressively and holds up (at the beginning) the pace of Italy, which does well in the ball change, less effective in the break point. When she gains 3 points of lead thanks to 3 Antropova serves, she doesn’t capitalize them. And he suffers a 10-3 run that leads Spain 21-17. Fersino returns for Parrocchiale, while Italy with a block of Danes and a couple of replays manages to get back in the wake of the Iberians: 22-21. Even before Antropova closed the speech with another ace (for her 8 points in the set and 67% in attack).
De Paula is the Spanish attacker who most worries the Italian block, she also starts well in the second set and once again Spain manages to put their nose in front by a couple of points before Pietrini and Antropova launched the charge again and went to defend the conquest of the second set. Which turned out to be decisive.
Because in the third half then Italy put things back in order and we saw all the difference between the two teams with Antropova, who played in her city, a great and decisive protagonist. Now two days to prepare for the quarterfinals, Tuesday evening again in Florence, the last Italian leg of this European Championship, before the semifinals in Brussels. Facing the Azzurri will be France, second in group D (in Tallinn, Estonia) who overcame – not without some difficulty – Romania 3-1. In that match which is the pass to the finals in Belgium.
