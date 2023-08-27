Italy-Spain 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-19) Italy reached the quarterfinals by beating Spain 3-0. And on Tuesday evening again in Florence he meets France. The success was fundamental, even if it arrived with a bit too many anxieties especially for two empty passes in the first and second set that could create some problems for Mazzanti’s team. Especially with a more equipped opponent they can turn into a problem. The coach will take care of this in the next few hours, for the moment Italy is enjoying this umpteenth evening of celebration and is betting straight on the French. Antropova returns to the blue line-up. Together with Parrocchiale who is free in place of Fersino (who had a small problem during the night). Spain, even if clearly underdogs, starts aggressively and holds up (at the beginning) the pace of Italy, which does well in the ball change, less effective in the break point. When she gains 3 points of lead thanks to 3 Antropova serves, she doesn’t capitalize them. And he suffers a 10-3 run that leads Spain 21-17. Fersino returns for Parrocchiale, while Italy with a block of Danes and a couple of replays manages to get back in the wake of the Iberians: 22-21. Even before Antropova closed the speech with another ace (for her 8 points in the set and 67% in attack).