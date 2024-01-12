Setterosa squanders their first chance to win the Olympic pass. The Netherlands manages to win 7-6 in Eindhoven in the home fort: European final reached, the opponent will be Spain. Silipo's Italians will instead face off on Saturday in the final against Greece (7pm, live on Rai Sport): a new opportunity to reach Paris. There is therefore no encore after the continental bronze won in Split 16 months ago against the Dutch. Yet the Italians were able to limit the highly rated Oranje who had scored an impressive 78 goals in the previous 4 matches.

L'Marletta's expulsion in the second period, caught in a sort of Californian snare, she scaled back Italy's ambitions. The girl from Catania will not be able to be in the water even in the final because she is disqualified. The hosts' match plan didn't work: usually the Netherlands takes the lead with a certain ease with +2 or +3 and then manages. This time the strategy didn't work. Italy displayed good defensive consistency with goalkeeper Banchelli being decisive on at least 4 occasions. And if Bettini hadn't hit the woodwork, who knows how it would have ended, Bianconi also hit the post.

«I am very proud of my girls' attitude in the water – said the Italian coach Carlo Silipo -; it wasn't a good match. Lots of heart but little phosphorus. We needed more clarity on our part but they also didn't play as well as they know how. Now we have to reset, we will have the same motivation as tonight against Greece in Saturday's match. Whoever has the most head will win.”

The match: the Oranje took the lead with a penalty from van de Kraats. Picozzi responds in kind (1-1). And here Italy understands that it can hold its own against the most solid opponents. The match was balanced until the Italians made a breakthrough in the third period with the Viacava Bedouin (3-4). The Netherlands holds the lead and with Keuning equalizes the score (4-4). Two more goals, one on each side, set the score at 5 all after 24'. In the last 8' first Keuning and then van der Sloot – 4 goals between them – extend the lead to 7-5. Bianconi closes the gap but it's game over.

Holland-Italy 7-6

(1-1, 2-2, 2-2, 2-1)

Holland: Aarts, Wolves, Sleeking, Van Der Sloot 2 (2 pens), Keuning 2, Van De Kraats 2, B. Rogge, Sevenich, Joustra, L. Rogge, Moolhujzen 1, Ten Broek, Van Den Dobbels. All. Doudesis

Italy: Condorelli, Tabani, Galardi, Avegno 1, Giustini, Bettini 1, Picozzi 1, Bianconi 1, Palmieri 1, Marletta, Cergol, Viacava 1, Banchelli. All. Silipo

Referees: Korzyna (Pol), Uhlig (Ger)

Note: Picozzi (I) exited due to foul limit at 5'30 of the fourth half. Numerical superiorities: Holland 2/6 + 2 penalties and Italy 2/6. Marletta was sent off for violent play at 2'51 of the second half. Aarts (O) and Banchelli are in goal. Gant and Cordovani in the stands. Approximately 1500 spectators.