Quarterfinals for the European Women’s Volleyball Championship: prediction and odds

Italy-France: Tuesday 29 August at 21.00, the Italian girls are chasing the second semi-final in a row to defend the European title they won two years ago. They will be able to count on the contribution of the Palasport of Florence which promises to be sold-out to transport the Azzurre one step away from the final act. Coach Davide Mazzanti’s line-up challenges France, who have always been beaten by our selection so far.

ODDS COMPARISON ITALY – FRANCE: OVER 133.5 POINTS

ITALY-FRANCE: THE PREDICTION — Italy-France promises to be a one-way match and with the Azzurre clearly favored. If the final outcome seems obvious, the total points of the challenge arouses much interest, which is obtained by adding the Italian score with that of the transalpines. The Over 133.5 points consequently lights up and is quoted by three blackboards: those of bet365 And Sisal at 1.83, with Snaiat 1.82.

THE ODDS OF ITALY – FRANCE — The needle of the balance hangs completely on the side of Davide Mazzanti’s girls, at least according to i betting sites . Virtually the 1 mark does not go beyond 1.03 on Better, Betway, Betfair and Netbet. A sort of plebiscite on the part of the bookmakers’ blackboards towards the reigning champions, despite the fact that it is a quarter-final of a European championship.

The gap is so large that a win by French players is worth 9.80 on Goldbet, while it rises to 10.00 on Snai and Sisal, with Novibet and Planetwin365 at 9.50 for the 2 mark. In fact, only very few blackboards open up to other types of bets, just by virtue of Italy’s strength and the gap accused by its rivals.

Suffice it to say that a 3-0 win for our selection pays 1.45 on bet365 and Snai, with Sisal at 1.50. Already the 3-1 Italy, with a set granted to the transalpines, lights up at 3.50 on bet365, 4.25 on Snai and Sisal. Finally, the Italian success at the Tie-Break takes shape at 9.70 on Sisal, with bet365 at 9.50 and Snai at 9.25.

THE LATEST RESULTS — In this European start, Davide Mazzanti’s national team did not disappoint. Azzurre in steamroller version, with the group stage literally dominated: five matches and five victories in Group B, with 15 sets won and none conceded to rival teams. Croatia, Switzerland, Bosnia, Romania and Bulgaria have paid the price for the Italian selection, without ever being able to scratch the certainties of our girls.

In the round of 16, another 3-0 against Spain: an opponent feared on the eve, but then liquidated without excessive difficulty.

France reached this quarter-final after finishing second in Group D behind the Netherlands. The only knockout of the transalpines came against the oranje formation, defeated 3-1 on the last day. The prompt redemption arrived in the round of 16: 3-1 against Romania and Émile Rousseaux’s girls hope to improve on their seventh place two years ago.

PREVIOUS — It will be the sixth meeting between Italy and France in the history of the two national teams. Undefeated blue with five wins out of five, confirming a clear supremacy against the opponents. The last precedent dates back to the friendly played in 2022 and with our selection capable of imposing itself 3-0. Overall, Italy won 15 sets, against just three sets conceded to the French.