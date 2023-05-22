The French writer Emmanuel Carrere, with the novel ‘V13’ (Adelphi), won the tenth edition of the European Strega Prize. The recognition was also awarded to Francesco Bergamasco, translator of the winning book, as a tangible sign of the importance of translations as a tool for dialogue and knowledge.

The awards ceremony, as part of the Turin Book Fair, took place this afternoon at the Circolo dei Lettori and was conducted by the journalist Eva Giovannini: in addition to the five finalist authors, Giovanni Solimine and Stefano Petrocchi, respectively president and director of the Bellonci Foundation, Gilberto Borghi in charge of external relations of Bper Banca, which offers the prize for translation, and Giulio Biino and Elena Lowenthal, respectively president and director of the Circolo dei Lettori of Turin.

Emmanuel Carrère, who at home obtained the Prix Ajourd’hui with this novel, obtained 11 votes out of a total of 24 cast by the jury composed as usual of winners and finalists of the Strega Prize: Silvia Avallone, Andrea Bajani, Marco Balzano , Giuseppe Catozzella, Benedetta Cibrario, Antonella Cilento, Mario Desiati, Paolo Di Paolo, Claudia Durastanti, Fabio Genovesi, Helena Janeczek, Nicola Lagioia, Lia Levi, Melania G. Mazzucco, Daniele Mencarelli, Marco Missiroli, Matteo Nucci, Valeria Parrella, Sandra Petrignani, Antonio Scurati, Elena Stancanelli, Domenico Starnone, Nadia Terranova and Sandro Veronesi.

Five novels recently translated in Italy, from different linguistic and cultural areas, competed for recognition and won an important national prize in the countries where they were published. In addition to Carrère, the five winners of the 2023 European Strega Prize included: Esther Kinsky with “Rombo” (Iperborea), translated by Silvia Albesano (Kleist-Preis), Andrei Kurkov with “L’ore di Kiev” (Marsilio), translated by Claudia Zonghetti (Geschwister-Scholl Preis), Johanne Lykke Holm with “Strega” (NN Editore), translated by Andrea Stringhetti (English Pen Award), Burhan Sönmez with “Stone and Shadow” (nottetempo), translated by Nicola Verderame (Ebrd Prize).