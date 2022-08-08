Observers expected that the European emergency plan, which includes a possible halt in Russian gas imports, will enter into force on Tuesday, after it was published in the official newspaper of the European Union on Monday.
The plan provides for a voluntary 15% reduction in the consumption of natural gas by member states in the period from August 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, compared to the average consumption in the same period during the past five years.
According to European Commission data, a total of 45 billion cubic meters of gas will be provided to reach the target.
Germany alone will have to reduce its consumption by about ten billion cubic metres.
The purpose of providing the gas is to prepare for a complete cutoff of Russian gas supplies to the European Union, after Moscow significantly reduced gas supplies to the bloc in recent months.
The plan includes an emergency mechanism to activate a cluster-level alert in the event of a large-scale gas shortage, to make gas-saving goals mandatory.
To activate the warning to reduce consumption, at least 15 member states representing 65% of the total population must agree to it.
Several countries, including Italy and Spain, have been exempted from such a scheme and should save less than 15%.
The emergency plan will initially be valid for a year.
