The European Water Polo Championship which starts between Zagreb and Dubrovnik offers only one pass to the Paris Olympics. This type of goal is more stimulating than probably success in continental competition. Pino Porzio, Olympic champion in '92 with Rudic's legendary Settebello and today technical director of Posillipo, also agrees.

He was still in the water when the Azzurri triumphed for the last time at the European Championship in '95 in Vienna against Hungary.

«However, with my brother Franco, Ferretti and others we left the national team the year before – he explains -. We won the previous edition in '93 in Sheffield.”

Italy is included in the group with Georgia, Hungary and Greece. Magyars and Hellenics have already qualified for the Paris Games. The debut is tomorrow, Thursday 4 January, at 5pm against the Georgians.

«We are a strong team but we must not trust Greece and Hungary who are already in Paris. Georgians are dignified but nothing more. The Athens selection has an important team in perspective with young people already ready for the best stages. They arrive from Budapest with a sort of B team which however will not give any kind of gift and will be equally competitive: 6 mature players and then some kids to experiment with.”

What are the prospects for Sandro Campagna's Italy?

«Certainly interesting. However, we will have to excel to avoid uncomfortable intersections in the fourth quarters that could hinder our path. In case Italy doesn't succeed, there is another opportunity to win the Olympic pass: at the World Championships in Doha (4-17 February) 4 more entries will be up for grabs. It seems like a good plan B. Of course, it's better to get there straight away.”

Describe our national team to us…

«A mature team, not made up of kids. Heterogeneous, with different players. Di Fulvio is an absolute champion. I consider myself a very capable young man. The two lefties Echenique and Damonte are competitive. We have good offensive players like Bruni, Marziali and Velotto. Cinnamon, Fondelli and Presciutti are reliable. Del Lungo is an expert goalkeeper.”

And is the Settebello ready for Olympic projection, equipped to compete even against overseas forces?

«Absolutely, I know the world of American water polo having coached Canada for several years. We are strong, we don't have to fear anyone. If we play as we know we can also make a good impression in Paris.”

Does Serbia with its champion Mandic scare?

«It doesn't seem so dominant to me. I put Italy, Spain and Greece, i.e. the Mediterranean teams, among the top not only in Europe; one step below Croatia which is the host country and Montenegro.”

There is a lot to understand about the referee's judgment in this European Championship. The changing of the guard in the World Aquatics technical commission, also made up of Slavic managers, is pushing for a return to physical play.

«Well, here I distance myself from this type of point of view because I believe, like others, that water polo must be a dynamic and above all technical discipline. I am for speed and strategy. Today there is more movement in the pool. I have never liked one-eyed beatings and I hope not to see a return to the past in Croatia with thugs or provocateurs who do not benefit the magnificent spectacle that our sport is capable of offering. In this sense, the orientation and mentality must be improved.”

The Neapolitan school of which you are an illustrious exponent never stops producing talents.

«Certainly, we have Velotto from Canottieri Napoli who plays in France and then Renzuto, an excellent player who grew up in our academy as well as Dolce who was raised first in Salerno and then with us and Canottieri. We are working to bring Posillipo to its old splendors. Today, however, water polo is not only made up of schools and good instructors but also of budgets which then produce better structures. Germany, not a country overlooking the sea and without a great background, is growing a lot in this respect. And the most fitting example.”

Will we see her on the bench again? Maybe in the Settebello of the future?

«Today I am a technical director and I am happy like that. I have never stopped updating myself technically: water polo remains my world. I send my best wishes to the Azzurri and I will support them from home.”

THE BOARD

The 2024 European Water Polo Championships start tomorrow, Thursday 4 January, and an Olympic year full of events begins for Sandro Campagna's Settebello. In Croatia, a pass to the Paris Olympics is already up for grabs, as well as the last three places in the groups of the World Cup in Doha. It will also be played in Dubrovnik and the final for the gold is scheduled for Tuesday 16 January at 8.45pm in Zagreb. All Italy's matches will be broadcast live by Raisport HD. The Azzurri, who arrive at this event after having won the Sardinia Cup and the Four Nations of Malta (6 victories in as many matches, including the one in Cagliari against Montenegro after the penalty shoot-out) play the opening match of the continental tournament on Thursday January 4th at 5pm with Georgia.