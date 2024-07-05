Brussels (Union)

The European Union has expressed deep concern over the Israeli military’s orders to evacuate civilians from the Khan Younis area in the Gaza Strip, affecting some 250,000 Palestinians.

A joint statement issued by Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Janez Lenarcic, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said that these orders also threaten patients at the European Hospital, one of the few remaining partially functioning hospitals in southern Gaza.

“Patients at the European Hospital, including pregnant women and the elderly, have been forced to move to other facilities, such as Nasser Hospital, which will exacerbate overcrowding and cause severe shortages in the remaining hospitals, which are already overcrowded, at a time when access to emergency medical care is of paramount importance,” the statement added.

The European statement stressed that the forced evictions are causing a humanitarian crisis within the existing crisis and are exacerbating the already catastrophic humanitarian situation, with nearly 1.9 million Gazans displaced within the Strip, according to what the UN High Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, stated in the Security Council.

The statement held Israel responsible for ensuring that the displaced are able to return to their homes or usual areas of residence once hostilities end, in addition to the displaced people’s need to access essential services and have their needs met.