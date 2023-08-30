European Volleyball Championships, Sylla: “We have a dream. We will go to Brussels to fulfill it”

Women’s Italvolley is in the semifinals of the European Championships. In Florence, the Azzurri overwhelmed France 3-0: 25-14, 29-27, 25-13 for the reigning European champions. Now Mazzanti’s girls await their opponent: it will be one between Poland and Turkey, on the field on Wednesday. Here are the words of Myriam Sylla (by Gian Luca Pasini)

