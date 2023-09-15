Rome – Italy is in the final at the men’s European volleyball championships. Ferdinando De Giorgi’s Azzurri have beat France 3-0 coached by Andrea Giani in the second semi-final which was played at the PalaEur in Rome. These are the partial scores: 25-21, 25-19, 25-23.

The national team on Saturday evening at 9pm, again in Rome, will face Poland who defeated Slovenia 3-1 in the afternoon. For Italy, winner of the continental tournament two years ago, this is the twelfth final in the European Championship.