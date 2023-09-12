Today, Tuesday 12 September, is the day of Italy-Holland at the 2023 men’s volleyball European Championships. In Bari, Fefè De Giorgi’s Italvolley is preparing to face Nimir Abdel Aziz’s Holland in the quarter-finals, in what will be the match that will award the pass to the semi-finals in Rome. The match will be played at 9pm at PalaFlorio. In Italy, Rai broadcasts the Italian national team’s matches both live on TV and in streaming on the RaiPlay platform. All the matches of the tournament, however, are available via satellite on Sky Sport and in streaming on the NOW TV platform, as well as on Eurovolley.tv.

Yesterday morning, the meeting with the press was held at the Hotel Excelsior, the hotel that hosts the national teams in Bari, which was attended by the Technical Commissioner Ferdinando De Giorgi, the central defender Gianluca Galassi and the spiker Tommaso Rinaldi.

“It’s difficult for us as it is difficult for them, the quarter-finals are a very important step, the level rises compared to the round of 16 but in the end we worked hard to create these opportunities – said De Giorgi – We will have to fight and prepare for a match where we will go through moments in which the opponent can put you in difficulty. Holland is an excellent team especially in attack with a reference player like Nimir, he attacks important and difficult balls, he is a difficult player to stop completely as he is very good in attack Our task is to limit it. The Netherlands doesn’t end there, they are a team that knows how to play volleyball, they serve well, they have to play a good match also from a technical and tactical point of view.”

“Against us all the teams dare even more than expected, they know that when serving they have to put us in difficulty, with us they push harder – added the coach – We will have to be ready to have the right patience in those moments. With the Netherlands we have a long history of victories and defeats. Usually during technical meetings I refer to historical players of the opponents, then I look at Bovolenta and I understand that perhaps he has never even seen certain athletes due to his very young age. It will be a good challenge, part of a beautiful volleyball story. With Macedonia it was beautiful with an exceptional crowd that gave us a great boost, this is a part that gives us a hand even if fundamentally it is us who have to go and score the points, our support it’s a help, but concretely it’s us with the points who have to stimulate our audience.”

“We are enjoying this journey well thanks to a unique and special group. We are maintaining the right serenity and tranquility – said Rinaldi – The group is our fuel, having our people around us here in Italy is certainly the added strength. Looking to this European I think of our celebrations, our hugs and I believe that these moments are the ones that prepare you for the crucial moments as the very important match against the Netherlands will certainly be.”

“We’re young, we enjoy playing together, we’re a great group, it seems like a cliché but it’s like that. We still have a lot of hunger and a great desire to win. It’s normal that the further we go the more pressure there is but we’ve shown the last years that we can get to the end, we want to win and it will be the same in this European Championship. The further we go, the higher the bar is raised but we are ready and excited to face this final sprint. The Netherlands are a team that beats well , with an athlete like Nimir, a great hitter and with a battery of attackers of the highest level. We will have to prepare the match well to limit them as much as possible. It was beautiful against Macedonia, a fantastic crowd, we are trying to get used to it, it’s the first time we play in front of our fans and I have to say it’s a fantastic feeling”, concluded Galassi.