Italy beats France 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-23) today 14 September in the semi-final of the 2023 European Volleyball Championships in Rome and qualifies for the final scheduled for Saturday, again in the capital, against Poland, a 3-1 victory against Slovenia.

THE MATCH

Coach De Giorgi’s national team plays a perfect match against the Olympic champions, led on the bench by another Italian volleyball legend, Giani. The first set is all about balance. Italy doesn’t find the lead (8-7) and suffers the return of the Transalpines (15-16). The Azzurri solve the puzzle with the break that makes it 21-18, Lavia hammers in attack and opens the way to 25-21.

Italy pushes to serve at the start of the second set (3-0) and immediately digs a gap that France manages to reduce (5-4) but not cancel. Giannelli’s serve creates problems for the Blues and favors the escape (13-7) which seems destined to reach the finish line (18-13). The blue wall worksFrance forces serve to get back on top but fails (21-17) and with a wrong serve they hand over the second set (25-19) to the selection of coach De Giorgi.

Italy keeps its foot on the accelerator, the block continues to make the difference and produces the +4 (9-5) which already resembles a mortgage on victory. France becomes disunited, makes repeated errors (16-10) and further loses contact. Giannelli’s genius gives points and draws applause (20-15). The Italian reception fails and the French wall rises (21-20). Michieletto stops the transalpine comeback (22-20) with an impeccable attack and grants an immediate encore with an ace (23-20). Italy makes no more mistakes, finishes 25-23 and flies to the final.