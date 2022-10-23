European values and the challenges of the Ukrainian war
Today, the European continent is going through the worst political, economic and social era. The war between Russia and Ukraine was not a limited war between two countries, as the European countries and the United States became a party to it by aligning themselves with the Ukrainian side from the beginning. With the sanctions and the media war, the repercussions of the Ukrainian war extended to the European continent, and then its repercussions extended to the world as a whole. The recent Ukrainian war presented the most shameful examples of Western European and American values. With the beginning of the war, Western and European countries denied the principles of freedom of opinion and expression. They rejected all opinions that did not agree with them and sought to confiscate and suppress them, and closed all media outlets, accounts and media channels that were inconsistent with its vision. For that war, Russia was also deprived of its representation in many international and international forums, especially the Human Rights Council, and sport was not spared this Western discrimination in the practice of Western values. Among these abnormal practices, government support for companies has become a prevalent European and Western practice, and sanctions have affected all those who oppose that war or consider it an absurd war. Its decisions are in determining the size of its global approach to oil for the coming period, despite the fact that the decision is sovereign to the organization, and is based on economic and logistical data. Purely, and the examples are many, and may be difficult to limit. The international community pays lip service to lofty human values and the guarantee of peace and security in the world, ever since the United Nations activated its international bodies and legislation.
Those bodies and legislations have always put a sword on the necks of weak countries and peoples, and were devoted to an international movement that detracted from the will of free peoples and the sovereignty of independent countries, while these bodies and legislations were used to enable a number of countries to strengthen their sovereignty and control over the international decision, which in some cases represented the most ugliest Images of human violations, and crises, conflicts and armed conflicts represented opportunities to achieve Western agendas far from lofty human values, as was the case in the days of the so-called “Arab Spring”, which targeted a number of Arab countries, and contributed to a tragic deepening of human suffering. In Yemen, Iraq and Syria, these lofty values represented the curtain used by the Western powers to deepen the human suffering in them. Between international resolutions, discussions and debates in the UN Security Council at times, and at the General Assembly at other times, and at the Human Rights Council as well, the suffering of those peoples deepened and their pain and tragedies took root. Everyone for years did not preserve those peoples’ right to life.
The continuation of the armed conflict has left them with no opportunity to enjoy their human and development rights. Whoever was not robbed of his life, rights, and freedom by war, migration in its shameful conditions ensured that they were stripped of it, with a refugee journey ending with bodies at sea or bodies without rights in inhumane refugee camps.
And in light of the current international circumstances that constitute a moral test for the values and principles of governments and peoples, the international system must first play its real role in spreading security and peace in the world, without any interference from major international powers, and to proceed in its work from the firm belief and the impartial human conscience of the original and fundamental human right. peace and security, and the enjoyment of all his human rights.
* Emirati writer
#European #values #challenges #Ukrainian #war
Leave a Reply