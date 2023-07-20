The European Council of the Heads of State or Government of the European Union received Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky with all honors in Brussels on February 9 and guaranteed his continued support. A support that, among other things, has resulted in the activation of the temporary protection directive that has facilitated the reception of Ukrainian refugees in Europe so much. That same Council agreed to finance the construction of more anti-immigrant billboards. The question that immediately arises, in this case, from the mouth of a Sudanese who jumped over the Melilla fence is: “Why don’t they treat me the same as a Ukrainian?”. The answer, although it is difficult to say face to face, is that a part of the European population, and its leaders, differentiate between the nationalities of the refugees, and that the people fleeing the Ukraine are white and Christian.

Europe is turning towards parties that openly reject migration, instead of seeing it as an opportunity. The far-right parties Sweden Democrats and the real finns They have entered the governments of their countries. Fratelli d’Italia was the party with the most votes (26% votes) in the last elections and its leader, Giorgia Meloni, presides over its Council of Ministers. the leader of the French extreme right Marine Le Pen has 89 deputies in the National Assembly, out of a total of 577 seats, compared to eight in the previous legislature. The (very) conservative party of Kyriakos Mitsotakis has just achieved an absolute majority in Greece. In Hungary, Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party obtained 54% of the votes and PiS (Law and Justice) also has an absolute majority in Poland. And Alternative for Germany (AFD) has risen a lot in the latest voting intention polls.

Recently, the European Union has signed an agreement in principle with Tunisia to contain the arrival of migrants through irregular routes to the Mediterranean. Brussels puts financial support for Tunisia on the table in exchange for protecting the borders and preventing the departure of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa to the Italian coasts. This agreement follows outbreaks of violence against migrants in the port city of Sfax and whose authorities have expelled hundreds of migrants into the desert.

In this context, reaching European consensus on a balanced migration policy is very difficult. The door is closed to people who migrate or seek refuge in Europe. Border management violates human rights and the growing restrictions on asylum call into question the Geneva Convention on refugees. The European Union is seen as a space of shared rights (sometimes with difficulty), but unfortunately, the image of a space of shared values ​​is cracked if we look at the treatment of migrants and refugees.

He dublin convention regulates the distribution system of asylum seekers where the State responsible for processing the applications is the one to which the applicant arrives first, even if he wishes to settle in other countries. This has led, for example, to the collapse of the reception system in Greece (the main access country for arrivals from the Middle East and Asia) and, although they are not allowed, to the proliferation of secondary movements to other countries such as Germany, France or Austria.

The arrivals crisis in 2015 was saved by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to open the doors of Germany to those fleeing the wars in Syria, Afghanistan or Iraq. It was a gesture that will go down in history, although it was not imitated by the other States. A geographical redistribution of the refugees was agreed, but only partially realized. Against this background, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced in 2020 her intention to replace the Dublin system with a New Pact on Migration and Asylum, based on shared responsibility and solidarity. Since then, work has been done with the Member States on issues such as increasing forced or voluntary returns, the redistribution of asylum seekers in the event of large arrivals, a common system for recognizing asylum, strengthening the common biometric data base Eurodacetc.

However, the interests within the European Union are diverse and reaching agreements seems like an impossible mission. Poland and Hungary, for example, are opposed to geographical redistribution, which provided for a contribution of 20,000 euros per unaccepted asylum seeker, and they have blocked the agreement reached by a qualified majority of the Interior Ministers at the recent European Council.

Meanwhile, we are witnessing tragedies such as the shipwreck of more than 700 people in the early morning of June 14, after 12 hours of monitoring of their boat by the Greek coast guard, without their intervention. The deaths a year ago in the jump over the Melilla fence, the Afghans dying of cold and exhaustion on the closed Polish border after being lured to Belarus by the Lukashenko regime, or the famous image of the corpse of the child Aylan Kurdi on a Turkish beach.

The biannual presidency of the European Union, which Spain is inaugurating these days, will have to deal with the hot potato of a migration pact that is today more essential than ever. Europe must collectively manage migration and it cannot be that we throw European values ​​overboard every time there is a migration crisis.

Jose Ignacio Bustamante He has been a civil servant of the European Union. Cristina Manzanedo She is a lawyer and a member of the coordinating team for the Ödosan initiative of the EMET Foundation.

