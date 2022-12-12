By Philip Blenkinsop and Lefteris Papadimas

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s credibility is at stake, the bloc’s foreign ministers warned on Monday, following allegations that Qatar distributed cash and gifts to European Parliament officials to influence decision-making.

Greece on Monday froze the assets of one of the main suspects in the case, Eva Kaili, vice-president of the European Parliament and one of four people arrested and charged in Belgium over the weekend, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Kaili’s office did not respond to a request for comment. Qatar has denied any wrongdoing.

Belgian prosecutors searched 16 homes and seized 600,000 euros in Brussels on Friday as part of the investigation.

Four people were later charged with “participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption”, prosecutors said in a statement on Sunday.

They did not name the suspects, but the European Parliament said at the weekend it had suspended Kaili from her duties, while Greece’s PASOK party announced her expulsion.

“This is an unbelievable incident that must be fully cleared up with the full force of law,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said upon arrival for a regular meeting with her European Union colleagues in Brussels.

“It’s about Europe’s credibility.”

Belgian prosecutors said they had suspected for months that a Gulf state was trying to buy influence in Brussels.

A source with knowledge of the case said the State was Qatar. A Qatari official at the weekend denied allegations of possible misconduct.

“Any association by the Qatari government with the reported allegations is unfounded and severely misinformed,” the official said.

Some European diplomats told Reuters last month that pressure to maintain good ties with Qatar was mounting as the continent heads into a winter of energy shortages because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Phil Blenkinsop in Brussels and Lefteris Papadimas in Athens, Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Bart Meijer, Charlotte Van Campenhout and Angeliki Koutantou)