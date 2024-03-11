Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 03/11/2024 – 20:50

The Caribbean nation continues to sink into anarchy due to gang violence, and diplomats from several nations are leaving the capital. Prime Minister Ariel Henry remains out of the country. Faced with the escalation of violence in Haiti, the European Union (EU) withdrew all its diplomatic staff from the country, a spokesperson for the bloc said this Monday (11/03), who cited the “dramatic deterioration of the security situation” in the Caribbean nation as the reason for the decision.

The United States is also withdrawing staff from its Port-au-Prince embassy and beefing up the building's security with additional forces.

On Sunday, the German Foreign Ministry announced that the German ambassador had left Haiti and settled in the Dominican Republic. A spokesperson for the agency justified the fact with the “very tense and unpredictable security situation”. “There are several large, well-armed gangs that are challenging the state.”

The Haitian government requested that international protection forces be sent to the country to help restore security and order, and said that Kenya, among other countries, had agreed to do so.

Criminal groups taking power

Armed gangs that control most of the capital Port-au-Prince, as well as the streets of the rest of the country, are attacking police stations, prisons and courts. About a week ago, armed groups invaded Port-au-Prince's central prison and allowed almost 3,600 of the almost 3,700 inmates to escape. Other prisoners escaped from the second largest detention center in the town of Croix des Bouquets.

Shortly before, some gangs had announced an uprising against the government, which declared a state of emergency with a nighttime curfew. Violence in Haiti increased when the head of government, Ariel Henry, was on an official trip to Kenya.

Armed gangs in the country demand the resignation of Henry, who took office after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, in 2021, and should have left power at the beginning of February. To date, he has been unable to return to Haiti from Kenya. At the end of February, Henry had agreed to form a joint government with the opposition until new elections were held.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), gang violence caused at least 15,000 people to flee the capital Port-au-Prince in one week. According to the United Nations, around 1,200 people have been killed and nearly 700 injured in Haiti since the beginning of the year. More than 313,000 people were forced to leave their homes in the latest wave of violence. Basic state services, such as the health system, are on the verge of collapse and thousands of people are without access to humanitarian aid.

Church warns of civil war

Representatives of the Catholic Church in the country assess that Haiti is on the brink of civil war. Police forces are powerless against the armed gangs, which have turned into an organized army, Archbishop Max Leroy Mesidor told international aid organization ACN.

In some regions, armed security groups were formed to combat gangs. “There is a risk of a civil war breaking out. There are many weapons in circulation”, warned the archbishop of the diocese of Port-au-Prince and president of the National Conference of Bishops. No place is really safe, especially in the capital, Mesidor said. The church is one of the targets of gang violence and widespread kidnappings.

According to the UN, the country is suffering from an unprecedented food shortage. Almost half of the population, or about 4.9 million people, do not have enough food. Haiti is already considered the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.

This Monday, Jamaica hosts a meeting with the heads of state and government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) to discuss ways to support Haiti and promote political dialogue.

bl (afp, epd, rtr, kna)