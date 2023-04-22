The European Union (EU) expects to speak directly to representatives of the government of Brazil to make it clear that only Ukraine can decide the appropriate moment for a ceasefire with Russia, taking into account the proposal of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT ) for a truce and future peace plans.

“We will talk to our Brazilian friends and tell them that this is not the time for this. This is not the time, the time is when Ukraine says it is the time,” said a senior official on Friday (21). from the EU.

The high representative of EU Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, hopes to meet with the advisor to the Presidency for International Affairs, Celso Amorim, on the 25th, in Bogotá, where he will participate in the meeting of foreign ministers promoted by the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, to unblock negotiations between the Venezuelan government and the opposition.

Amorim, former chancellor in Lula’s first term, recently visited Moscow, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“There is no magic solution, but there will come a time when there will be a perception on one side or the other that the cost of war, not only political but also human and economic, will be greater than the cost of concessions for peace,” said Amorim, after his trip to the Russian capital.

Lula’s criticism still reverberates

Brazil proposed ideas for a ceasefire in Ukraine and for future peace talks, while Lula criticized the EU and the United States for sending weapons to Ukraine and thus, in his opinion, prolonging the conflict.

Lula’s statement angered the EU, which believes that “the aggressor and the victim” cannot be placed on an equal footing, and that it is legitimate to help the victim to defend himself.

“It’s very important to put all this in perspective. There were no calls for a ceasefire when Russia was amassing troops on the border with Ukraine before starting the invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, as they approached Kiev, or when Moscow changed its strategy and decided to focus on the Donbass region, attacking civilian infrastructure every day,” Borrell said.

The EU high representative considered that the Russian offensive was now “falling apart” and said it was inevitable to see “political motivations” in the proposals.

“In a war, when you choose your moment to put your ideas into a ceasefire, that’s a fundamental part of the story,” Borrell said.

“The war will end the moment Russia withdraws from Ukraine. Simple as that,” he concluded. In this sense, he hopes that the conversation with Celso Amorim, who is “a good friend” of the high representative, could take place so that “they can speak openly”.