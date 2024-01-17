The European Commission is going to begin the analysis of the level of compliance by Ukraine with the acquis communautaire, the set of common rights and obligations of the European Union, key to starting that country's accession negotiations, announced this Wednesday the president of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen.

“To prepare for the accession talks, we are going to begin the process of analysis and developing the negotiation framework. And in the meantime we will also start working on our own reforms, to prepare for a Union of more than 30 Member States,” Von der Leyen indicated in a debate in the plenary session of the European Parliament.



The process of scrutiny or analytical examination of the acquis is a preparatory phase of the negotiations of accession carried out jointly by the Commission and each of the candidate countries.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (left), and the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky

This process allows the latter to familiarize themselves with the acquis and subsequently indicate their level of adaptation to EU legislation and outline plans for further adaptation.

Another objective of the exam is determine the areas of the acquis in which progress is necessary so that the legislation of the candidate countries is compatible with EU standards. “The hearts of millions of Ukrainians were filled with hope and joy when we announced the opening of accession negotiations,” said Von der Leyen, referring to the political agreement reached by the European Council in December to begin that process with Ukraine and Moldova. .

German politics stated that the people of Ukraine “he has fought hard to achieve this goal not only on the battlefieldbut also through the work of its democratic institutions.”

So, He listed that in a few months they have approved new laws to expand the rights of national minoritiesimprove the judicial system and ensure control and balance of powers.

The leaders of the European Union. Photo: Ksenia Kuleshova/Bloomberg

Specifically, he highlighted that last week the Ukrainian Parliament approved in first reading the bill on pressure groups, which will curb the power of oligarchs.

“These are significant achievements. Ukrainian democratic institutions are fulfilling not only our recommendations, but also the aspirations of their people. An entire nation is showing us how much Europe means to it,” he noted.

Community spokesperson Ana Pisonero stated during the EC's daily press conference that The analysis process “will begin immediately” with both Ukraine and Moldova. The first step, he said, will be the creation of multidisciplinary teams that cover the entire Union acquis.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

The accession negotiations are divided into 33 chapters grouped into six groups. Furthermore, the spokesperson specified that the Commission has also started working on the draft framework that must be approved by the EU Council to formally start negotiations, and added that it will be sent to that institution (in which the governments of the Twenty-seven) “in the coming weeks.”

The chief spokesperson of the EC, Eric Mamer, specified for his part that the Commission plans to publish a communication (non-legislative document) by the end of February. on Ukraine's work to fulfill internal reforms.



