Twitter risks being banned in the European Union if it does not comply with the rules of this political community on the fight against disinformation, warned on Monday the French Minister of Digital Transition, Jean Noël Barrot.

“If Twitter does not conform to our standards will be banned, in case of recidivism, in the European Union,” Barrot said in an interview on public radio France Infor.

This occurs after the company, owned by Elon Musk, decided withdraw from the European Union code of practice this Saturday.

Twitter decided to withdraw from the European Union code of good practice (EU) against disinformation on the internet, although “its obligations” will remain, the European Commissioner for Industry Thierry Breton tweeted this Saturday.

“He can run, but he can’t hide. Beyond the voluntary commitments, the fight against disinformation will be a legal obligation under the DSA (the Digital Services Act) from August 25,” Breton wrote on the social network, owned by Elon Musk.

Ad unleashed a wave of non-conformity within certain members of the EUamong whom is the French Minister for the Digital Transition, Jean Noël Barrot.

Twitter leaves EU voluntary Code of Practice against disinformation. But obligations remain. You can run but you can’t hide. Beyond voluntary commitments, fighting disinformation will be legal obligation under #DSA as of August 25. Our teams will be ready for enforcement. — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) May 26, 2023

We are going to make social networks enter an era of responsibility

The French minister recalled At the end of August, a series of rules for social networks will enter into force in the EU, which include, for example, the end of advertising expressly aimed at minors or “the obligation to actively fight against misinformation”.

🇪🇺 | Europe | Statement by Jean-Noël Barrot, Delegate Minister for the Digital Transition: “if Twitter does not comply with our rules, it will be banned – in case of repeat offenses – from the European Union”. Translation: If you do not promote THE AGENDA and allow free opinion, we will close it. pic.twitter.com/LSEYkaf2ap — Bansuri (@Bansuri_Ban) May 30, 2023

If they do not comply with the new rules, companies would receive “very heavy” fines in a first step, of 6% of their global turnover, about 300 million euros in the case of Twitter, he specified.



While acknowledging that Twitter “plays an important role in public debate,” he reiterated that “We cannot run the risk that a social network like Twitter will be taken hostage by supporters of disinformation and that our democracy will be affected.“.

In this regard, he recalled that theTraditional media are subject to liability systems about the content they publish, something that does not happen with social networks.

And although he indicated that he “wish” that Twitter “can adjust” to the European standards that come into force on August 25, Barreot insisted that, otherwise, “he will not be welcome in Europe.”

Barrot also pointed out that social networks do not verify the age of their users, so that in France the first registration occurs on average at eight and a half years.

Barrot also pointed out that social networks do not verify the age of their users, so that in France the first registration occurs on average at eight and a half years, while the companies themselves recommend “in general” be from the age of thirteen.

“It’s too early,” he lamented, and stressed that he also parental consent will be required within a series of actions by the French government that also seek to stop minors’ access to online pornographic content.



“We are going to make social networks enter an era of responsibility”summarized.

