The provisional agreement was discussed by the bloc’s negotiators, but still needs to be approved by Parliament and the European Council.

The EU (European Union) announced this Friday (10.Mar.2023) a plan for the countries that make up the economic bloc to reduce energy consumption by at least 11.7% by 2030. announcement official of the European Parliament (171 KB, in English).

According to the text, each nation should progressively reduce energy costs by 1.5% every year. Annual energy savings will start at 1.3% by the end of 2025 and reach 1.9% in 5 years.

Also according to the note, the energy savings target will be achieved through measures at levels “local, regional and national”in various sectors, such as public administration, private and state buildings, companies, among others.

Countries must also ensure that at least 3% of public buildings are renovated each year with structures that require little energy or have no carbon footprint.

The interim agreement still has to be approved by Parliament and the European Council.

The project’s rapporteur, Niels Fuglsang, said he was happy that parliament had led member states to “much more ambitious energy efficiency targets”. According to him, the agreement is “good for the climate” It is “bad” for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

“It is of utmost importance that we no longer rely on Russian energy in the future, while still achieving our climate targets. Today was a big win.”declared Fuglsang.

The agreement this 6th (10.mar) is related to the legislative proposals of the so-called “Fit for 55” package.

The proposal was presented by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on 14 July 2021. It is a larger EU plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to levels of nineteen ninety.

More than half of the energy used by the European Union is imported, mainly fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas. Russia, in turn, is a major exporter of gas and fossil fuels in general to Europe.

Moscow supplied 40% of the gas consumed in the EU until before the invasion of Ukraine at the end of February 2022. Germany was the biggest buyer.

Since the beginning of the war, the economic bloc has imposed sanctions on Russian energy products, thereby reducing Russia’s energy dependence and putting pressure on the Kremlin to withdraw troops from Kiev.