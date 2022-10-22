Genoa – “Liguria is among the first six regions in Italy to receive from the European Commission in Brussels the approval of the planning of the Por Fesr funds 2021-2027 “. This was announced by the president of the Liguri Regionto Giovanni Toti and the regional councilor for economic development Andrea Benveduti.

“This result – continued Toti – is added to the one already achieved a few days ago for the European Social Fund: also in this case Liguria was among the first five Italian regions to receive the green light from the European Commission for the new 2021 programming- 2027 “.

They will be 630 million in incoming funds: “250 more than in the previous seven years” which, Toti and Benveduti say, will be used “for the relaunch and development of the productivity of the territorypreserving a substantial and conceptual continuity with the initiatives activated in these very complex years to support the economic fabric “.