A new report suggests that European regulators will likely accept this deal. This is how most of Europe will recognize this purchase, which amounts to $69 billion. And it will pass soon.

The information reveals that the approval of the Activision Blizzard acquisition will be on May 15. That according to sources close to the negotiations.

Something that has helped to materialize the above are the agreements that Microsoft signed. These were with companies that rival its cloud gaming service.

Specifically, with NVIDIA and its GeForce Now platform, as well as Ukraine-based Boosteroid and Ubitus, which is based in Japan.

This report is the one that is managing the Reuters agency. However, the European Union commission analyzing the purchase of Activision Blizzard has not confirmed anything.

In fact, the date for the decision to be public is May 22. So it’s best to stay tuned. The fact is that of all the European countries, only the United Kingdom is the one that does not approve this purchase. The reasons he has is the game in the cloud.

According to the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft will affect free competition in the cloud gaming market.

However, there are various ways in which the company can deal with this blockage. One of them is to appeal the decision, and in the worst case, leave English territory out of the reach of Game Pass. Although that would be the most extreme measure he would take.

Fountain: Activision.

Regarding the United States, who needs to approve this purchase is the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

He is currently continuing his investigation but it seems that he wants to find a way to block this transaction.

This thing is taking a long time, but Microsoft is making the right moves. Especially with the signing of various agreements with other companies to reassure regulatory entities.

