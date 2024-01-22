Brussels (Union, Agencies)

The European Union announced its adherence to the two-state solution, stressing that “there is no alternative solution,” and indicated working on a proposal in cooperation with Arab countries in order to bring peace to the Middle East region.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stressed the need to adhere to the two-state solution in the Middle East, stressing that “there is no alternative solution.” Borrell explained that he agrees with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the Israeli government's opposition to the two-state solution is “unacceptable.”

He pointed out that “the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is getting worse day by day, and that there are no words to express how bad the conditions are.”

He pointed out the importance of cooperation with Arab countries to achieve progress in the two-state solution.

Borrell pointed out that the European Union foreign ministers' meeting discussed increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, noting that the current flow is not at a level that guarantees the survival of the Palestinians.

In this context, European Union spokeswoman for political and security affairs, Nabila Masrali, announced that the bloc is currently working on a proposal in cooperation with Arab countries, in order to bring peace to the Middle East region.

Masrali explained in press statements, “The European Union’s Special Representative for the Middle East, Sven Koopmans, is working closely with the parties concerned to achieve a breakthrough in the discussions.”

She indicated that the European Union Foreign Affairs Council will discuss many points, including the current situation in the Middle East, in addition to resuming the peace process in the region.

The European Union foreign ministers held separate talks yesterday with their Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, and then with Palestinian Minister Riyad al-Maliki, to discuss the peace plan proposed by Europe, which paves the way for a comprehensive solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and design a framework for a peace plan within one year.

The European Union explained in a statement that the ministers discussed a possible peace plan, and the need for concrete steps to revive the two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

In addition, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Yeraptritis said: Any peace plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must provide a sustainable perspective for Palestine.

Yeraptritis said: The Middle East region is going through a “sensitive phase,” stressing the need for urgent European action in this regard.

The minister pointed out the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, indicating that Greece supports opening humanitarian corridors for aid to pass through without any obstacles.

He called for measures to be taken to prevent the expansion of the conflict in the region.