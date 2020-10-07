The European study goes in the right direction and across the European Union, the gap between the gross hourly wages of men and women decreased by 1% between 2010 and 2018. “This is a much too slow decline. At this rate, the gap will not be closed until the next century, in 2104”, explains journalist Simon Ricottier on the 13 Hours set.

Is this pay gap between women and men present in all European countries? “There are good students like Romania, which should catch up in 2022, Luxembourg in 2027 and Belgium in 2028. And then there are the bottom of the class. In nine countries, inequalities should continue to rise. France is not doing much better. The pay gap has fallen by 0.1% in just eight years. If we continue like this, it will take more than 1,000 years to achieve equality “, continues the journalist.

The JT

