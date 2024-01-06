Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stressed the need to avoid dragging Lebanon into a regional conflict, in light of the escalation on the border with Israel since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Borrell said in a joint press conference with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib in Beirut yesterday: “It is absolutely necessary to avoid dragging Lebanon into a regional conflict,” at the same time addressing the Israelis by saying, “No one will emerge victorious from a regional conflict.”

Borrell, who met with a number of Lebanese officials, said: “I believe that war can and must be avoided, and diplomacy can prevail to search for a better solution,” stressing that “it is necessary to avoid regional escalation in the Middle East.” Borrell's meetings in Beirut included Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and the Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in South Lebanon, General Aroldo Lazaro.

His visit came at a time when Beirut is witnessing visits by Western diplomats seeking to exercise restraint, avoid escalation between Israel and Lebanon, and push towards finding solutions that may include settling the land border dispute between the two countries.

Borrell stressed the need to “reopen diplomatic channels to indicate that war is not the only option, but rather the worst option.”