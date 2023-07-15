Brussels (agencies)

The European Union revealed new initiatives aimed at combating the phenomenon of Islamophobia, while stressing that the Muslim community is “an integral part of our European society.”

The new EU coordinator for “Combating Anti-Muslim Hatred” Marion Lales expressed her strong determination to deal with the growing phenomenon of “Islamophobia” in Europe “through evidence-based policy and dialogue with the Muslim community and many actors and experts.”

The French diplomat, who was appointed to her new position last February, stated, “We have integrated plans to confront the phenomenon of hatred against Muslims, and with regard to the initiatives that we have in mind, we will work with various actors and sectors such as education, security and immigration, in addition to many more sectors.”

“We will continue dialogue with various institutions and actors from civil society, citizens and international organizations, and we will work to increase awareness of civil institutions about this phenomenon,” she added.