He called on the European Union to open a comprehensive and independent investigation into all the circumstances of the accident as soon as possible, and to bring those responsible to justice.

European Union spokesman Luis Miguel Bueno told “Sky News Arabia”, “It is unacceptable to target journalists while they are doing their work, as the safety and protection of journalists covering conflict situations must be guaranteed at all times.”

He stressed the EU’s solidarity with journalists, and to continue to support their essential work, particularly while covering conflicts.

Bueno noted that a few days after World Press Freedom Day, the European Union recalls the crucial role played by journalists, media workers and free and independent media over the past years.

Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was shot dead by the Israeli army, while covering clashes in Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held the Israeli forces fully responsible for the death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

For its part, the Israeli army stated that two reporters were injured during a clash between its forces and gunmen in the West Bank.

Tensions escalated between the two sides in recent weeks after a series of attacks in Israel and the West Bank and clashes in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.