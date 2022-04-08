The countries of the European Union have announced the fifth package of European sanctions against Russia, in an attempt to weaken the Moscow government and stop the invasion of Ukraine strongly desired by Vladimir Putin. Let’s find out together what the EU decided this time and also what the upcoming sanctions if Putin doesn’t stop.

The European Union has launched the fifth package of sanctions, with very hard and heavy decisions against Russia. Formal ratification has not yet arrived, but the ambassadors of the 27 member states have already given their ok afterwards approval by the EU Commission and government leaders.

In the package we talk about gradual embargo of Russian coal, with a stop to imports for a value of 4 billion euros a year. In addition, Russian ships or ships belonging to Russian companies are also banned from entering all European ports, with the exception of food, humanitarian aid and energy.

Block also foreseen for Russian and Belarusian companies transporting goods by road and they will no longer be able to cross Europe. The package also proposes a halt to the import of Russian products such as spirits, cement and wood: the total value is 5.5 billion.

Exports from the European Union to Russia have also been blocked, especially of hi-tech products, for a total value of 10 billion. Thus Russia can weaken from an industrial and technological point of view, even as regards the manufacture of weapons. Also stop the transactions of four Russian banks.

Ok to the fifth package of European sanctions against Russia, we are already thinking about the next one

And while we talk about the fifth embargo, we are already thinking about the next ones. The European Parliament wants to ask the Commission and the Council to apply the total embargo on all energy coming from Russia.

EU Council President Charles Michel also said that the Union wants to propose increasing military support to Ukraine with another 500 million euros from the European Peace Facility fund.