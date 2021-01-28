European Union The government outlined its EU policy with the goal of a deeper trade relationship with the United States

The government hopes the EU will return to strict rules of the game in the internal market as the interest rate crisis eases.

Government wants the European Union to have strong trade relations and international competitiveness. In a recent EU policy statement, the government states, among other things, that the EU should pursue positive trade relations with the United States and that the longer-term goal should be a deeper transatlantic relationship.

Minister of Europe Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) means, for example, the pursuit of an EU-US free trade agreement.

“In recent years, more trade barriers have been built than have been liberalized, which is a detrimental trend for Finland and the EU. We are now paving the way for the EU to continue to work for multilateral and fair free trade, ”Tuppurainen describes to BTI.

Former President of the United States Donald Trumpin during the period, the transatlantic relationship suffered from trade disputes, but the president Joe Biden it is hoped to bring a positive tone to trade relations.

Britain’s secession from the Union also brought a backlash to the EU’s trade relations. The trade agreement between the EU and Britain was also a step backwards in practice, as the trade agreement cannot replace the benefits of the EU’s internal market.

In the report emphasizes the value of the internal market for Finland. The government wants the EU internal market to continue to have strict rules of competition and state aid. During the corona pandemic, the EU has relaxed its budgetary rules and given more opportunities for member states to support their businesses over the crisis.

Tuppurainen emphasizes that a generous state aid policy must not remain a permanent guest in the house.

“These (exceptions) must be brought out as this coronary crisis is overcome.”

During the Corona period, a debate has emerged on strengthening the EU’s strategic autonomy. The Finnish government considers the concept ambiguous and seems to have reservations about it.

Strategic autonomy can mean, for example, that the EU should be more protective of its own industrial production.

The EU’s small member states have been concerned that, under the guise of strategic autonomy, state aid policy is being permanently relaxed so that large member states can drive over small ones.

The government wants companies of all sizes to have a level playing field in the EU internal market, which requires effective compliance with the rules.

The report outlines that the unity of the Union is important to Finland. In order to achieve its goals, Finland is looking for solutions in an appropriate configuration of member states.

The Nordic countries are mentioned as an important reference group for Finland in EU policy.

“However, it must be borne in mind that the Nordic countries have so many different solutions to the European Union, so it cannot be any such starting point for our influence in the EU, but the Nordic countries are important partners for us, for example, in promoting EU values.”

Government nor does it want the EU treaties to be opened up. According to Tuppurainen, the planned conference on the future of the EU should not become an intergovernmental consultation on new rules.

“In response to the interest rate crisis, these big economic solutions, including the stimulus package, could be created within the framework of the current treaties.”

The government sees that the development of economic and monetary union EMU should be done on the basis of the existing treaties. Finland supports the development and simplification of fiscal policy rules.

“Within the framework of fiscal policy rules, it must be possible to pursue counter-cyclical economic policies. From this we can read that we are not, in principle, ready to create any permanent cyclical adjustment fund. ”

25 pages the report follows the guidelines of the government program and in that sense does not offer major surprises or changes of direction. The election term is approaching its middle, but according to Tuppurainen, the time for publishing the report was just right now.

The first six months of the government took place during the duties of Finland’s EU presidency, and last year the interest rate crisis drove everything ahead.

Indeed, the report prepared during the corona crisis emphasizes the desire to develop the EU’s resilience to the crisis.

Tuppurainen describes that the government views EU policy primarily from the perspective of whether decisions develop the EU’s resilience in the face of crises, whatever the crisis.

“I personally don’t like the idea that the EU is evolving through crises. I’ve had enough of these crises, “European Affairs grant.

During the coronavirus pandemic, economic and health issues in particular have been addressed in the EU, but the achievement of climate goals is also a strong guide.

In autumn The government presented its foreign and security policy report, which stated the importance of the EU’s solidarity clause for Finland. This is a registration in the Treaty of Lisbon, according to which Member States provide mutual assistance in the event of a crisis.

The autumn report reiterated hopes for stronger EU unity and more effective decision-making on foreign and security policy issues.

Similar entries have also been included in the EU report. Tuppurainen sums up that Finland wants the EU to take on a stronger global role.

In order to strengthen its role, the government wants EU member states to be able to take decisions on certain foreign policy issues by a qualified majority, so that the guidelines do not fall into the unanimity requirement.

“In the competitive position of the great powers, the EU must be able to form its own positions effectively,” Tuppurainen sums up.

The government wants consistency and good targeting of EU sanctions policy. Sanctions have recently been used as the EU has responded to the situation in Belarus, for example.

EU member states are currently negotiating a major reform of immigration and asylum policy, and the issue of the division of responsibilities is one of the most difficult. The government’s goal is for the reform to create a solidarity mechanism binding on all member states.

Tuppurainen emphasizes that it is important for Finland, as the EU’s external border state, that the member states participate comprehensively in the internal transfers of asylum seekers in possible exceptional situations.

The report states that it must always be possible to seek asylum in the EU. Tuppurainen says he is satisfied with the registration.

The EU report will go to Parliament next. Once discussed, it will provide a backbone for the government’s future EU decisions.