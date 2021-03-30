European Union The German Constitutional Court suspended the proceedings of the EU Recovery Fund

The German court has not yet ruled on the constitutionality of the EU’s huge coronary recovery fund.

German the federal constitutional court has suspended the european union’s € 750 billion recovery fund in the country’s decision-making machinery.

In a statement last week, the Constitutional Court ruled that the German president could not sign legislation ratifying the fund for the revitalization of the fund until the court has examined an action filed on the fund on Friday. According to German newspapers, the plaintiffs have a background in the right-wing populist AfD party.

The court did not say a time limit for when it would make a final decision on the matter. Legislation on the recovery package has been approved by both chambers of the German Parliament.

The court’s decision is a so-called procedural decision. Both the action on the constitutionality of the Recovery Fund and the so-called interim measures concerning the suspension of the ratification process have been brought before the Court. The court therefore suspended its decision pending its application for interim measures.

Thus, the Constitutional Court has not yet ruled on the constitutionality of the Recovery Fund, and no final decision of the Court can be foreseen. This was also emphasized by the European Commission in its own statement that the German court did not question the correctness of the legislation in the stimulus package. The Commission hoped that the Court would rule quickly.

According to the Reuters news agency, the Constitutional Court must hear the lawsuits within three months. Thus, German ratification may be postponed until June. The Commission aims to complete the ratifications of all EU member states by the end of June.

Recovery package legislation needs to be adopted in all EU Member States in order for the European Commission to set up a recovery fund and raise funding on the capital markets.

According to Euronews, sixteen member states had passed legislation on the package by Monday, and eleven are still working on the issue. In Finland, too, the process of approving the recovery package is under way.

For the first time, the German Constitutional Court is not throwing sticks at the wheel of EU recovery. The Court has repeatedly examined the constitutionality of the European Central Bank’s securities purchases.