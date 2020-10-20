European Union The European Commission is taking action against Cyprus and Malta over ‘golden passports’

The countries have two months to respond to the Commission’s letter.

EU Commission has opened infringement proceedings against Cyprus and Malta for so – called golden passports. Golden passports refer to the sale of citizenship for money or significant investment.

According to the Commission, the Golden Passport system threatens to erode the essence of EU citizenship and violates the EU Treaties.

The Commission has sent a letter to both countries and they have two months to respond to the letter of formal notice.

“It is very important to emphasize that the Commission has repeatedly raised its concerns about the systems in these Member States (Cyprus and Malta), and recent developments only reinforce those concerns,” said Vice-President of the European Commission. Maros Sefcovic said Monday according to news agency AFP.

If the Commission does not receive satisfactory answers, in a multi-stage infringement procedure, the matter can be referred to the European Court of Justice in due course. The court can impose a penalty payment on a member state if it finds that the member state has violated EU law.

Cyprus last week announced that it was giving up citizenship to foreigners in return for significant investment in the country.

The passport could have been obtained for an investment of 2.5 million euros. According to Cyprus, the system is due to be phased out in November.

Cyprus has been selling passports since 2007 and the system has generated € 7 billion for the country. Malta has been selling passports since 2014.

The trade in EU passports or residence permits has been criticized, among other things, for being able to provide convenient entry for organized crime. The Qatari channel Al Jazeera has reported that dozens of Cypriot “golden passport” applicants have been the subject of a criminal investigation or international sanctions or have served a prison sentence.