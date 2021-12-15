European Union The EU Commission is trying to get farmers to earn money by capturing carbon dioxide

In addition to carbon capture, the Commission presented its plans for the future of the gas market.

European the commission on Wednesday unveiled more ways to reduce emissions in the EU. Measures include, for example, carbon capture from the air and reduction of natural gas use.

The EU aims to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050. However, in some sectors, such as agriculture and heavy industry, it is unlikely that all emissions will be eliminated. That is why, in the future, the EU will work to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to offset the emissions from these sectors.

The European Union said on Wednesday that it will set up a system next year to certify the removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The system would allow the creation of a market and encourage the storage of carbon dioxide.

A wide range of technologies have been developed to capture emissions that absorb air and sequester carbon dioxide. After removal, the carbon dioxide can be stored in a long-term container.

According to the Commission’s proposal, for example, farmers could in future earn EU-recognized credits for the carbon they remove from the air and resell the credits to polluting operators.

Credits would be a new addition to the current EU emissions market, where operators pay for allowances.

With the first projects, the EU aims to capture five million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year. The annual level of five million tonnes should be reached by 2030. This is a negligible part of the EU’s total emissions, but it is intended to be a pioneer for larger projects.

In addition to carbon capture, the Commission is working to improve the energy efficiency of buildings in Europe. The Commission proposes that buildings in the worst energy category should be refurbished to improve their energy efficiency.

European the commission also set out its thoughts on the future of the gas market on wednesday. The EU aims to move away from natural gas to renewable and low-carbon gases such as hydrogen and biomethane.

The Commission proposed regulations that would allow EU countries to jointly purchase strategic gas stocks. The possibility would increase gas storage and the amount of lower-emission gases in the energy grid.

The Commission, together with Spain, Greece and Romania, among others, have called for the possibility of joint purchasing due to the record high price of natural gas in recent months.

The proposal For example, transmission system operators in EU Member States could jointly purchase natural gas and use it in the event of a severe shortage. Participation in joint purchases would be voluntary and should be announced in advance.

The plan does not have time to take effect during the winter, when gas prices are expected to continue to rise. Roughly a quarter of the EU’s energy comes from natural gas, 90% of which comes from outside the EU.