European Union The debate on Finland’s growing EU contributions has been “overdramatized for political reasons”, says Matti Vanhanen – Government sends recovery package to Parliament

According to the Minister of Finance, the EU budget package is good from Finland’s point of view, as Finland’s membership fees will increase clearly less than average in the forthcoming budget period.

Government sent the decision on the EU’s own resources to parliament on Thursday. The government’s proposal defines, among other things, Finland’s membership fees for the 2021–2027 budget period and the maximum fees for the new EU recovery package.

The EU budget framework and the implementation of the recovery package require the approval of Parliament and the parliaments of other EU countries.

In the coming seven-year budget period, Finland’s membership fees will increase from EUR 16 billion to approximately EUR 16.7 billion at constant prices. Finland, which is one of the EU’s net contributors, therefore pays about EUR 100 million more a year than in the previous seven-year period.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (center) says the rise in fees is a result of Britain’s EU gap. He states that Finland’s growth in payments of about 4 per cent is still small compared to the average increase in payments in the EU countries of about 10 per cent.

According to Vanhanen, Finland’s relative payment position will be facilitated by, among other things, a new plastic tax.

“Finland’s membership fees will rise the third least. The whole is good for Finland, because the receivables that are important to us in agricultural and regional policy have a clear plus sign, ”he says.

Also a separate new recovery package will increase Finland’s net payments in the long run. According to current estimates, Finland will first receive approximately 2.7 billion euros in grants from the package. In 2028–2058, Finland’s contribution to the package is currently estimated at EUR 6.6 billion.

According to Vanhanen, EU funding is structured in such a way that “the richest pay more than the poorest and Finland is among the richest”.

“Perhaps in the domestic debate, there has been a bit of an impression that Finland was almost the only payer of the package. However, there are also seven relatively larger net contributors in Finland in the recovery package. ”

According to Vanhanen, Finland’s estimated net contribution of almost four billion euros should be divided into a 30-year payment period in order to outline the scale. That means around € 130 million a year if interest costs are not taken into account.

“This is a big solution, but given the size of the entire budget, it should not be exaggerated. In my eyes, the domestic debate is hugely overdramatized all the time – one could say for understandable political reasons. ”

Opposition parties Basic Finns and the Christian Democrats have stated that their goal is to overthrow the package due to Finland’s large net payments.

Chairman of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho announced on Monday his party’s municipal election goal is to overthrow the sitting government. According to Halla-aho, municipal elections have not only local but also general political significance.

“Does the center intend to reconsider its support for Finland’s participation in the recovery package?” Among other things, Halla-aho sued.

Publish the debate accelerated last week news that Finland’s estimated grants from the Recovery Fund have fallen from an initial EUR 3.2 billion to approximately EUR 2.7 billion due to better-than-expected economic development.

This week on Monday, HS said economist Juha Tervalan opinion to the Committee on Finance. According to Tervala, even if successful, the recovery package could weaken the Finnish economy, and participation in it must be seen as a price for the benefits that the EU brings to Finland.