European Union The budget decision for the EU recovery package has been adopted in all member states

May 27, 2021
Policy|European Union

Of the European Union Whereas the budgetary decision enabling the recovery package has been approved by the parliaments of all the Member States; Tweets Commissioner for Budgets Johannes Hahn. Most recently, the recovery package has received a blessing from the Polish and Austrian parliaments.

According to Hahn, the next steps could be taken so that the Commission is likely to be able to take out a recovery package in June.

In Finland, Parliament held a protracted debate on the recovery package. The package was finally approved by Parliament last week.

