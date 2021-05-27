European Union The budget decision for the EU recovery package has been adopted in all member states

Most recently, the recovery package has received a blessing from the Polish and Austrian parliaments.

According to Hahn, the next steps could be taken so that the Commission is likely to be able to take out a recovery package in June.

In Finland, Parliament held a protracted debate on the recovery package. The package was finally approved by Parliament last week.