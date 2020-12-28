The actors had something to be tired of, at the end of the endless series opened by the victory of the supporters of the exit from the European Union (Brexit) during the referendum of June 2016 in the United Kingdom … They nevertheless took care of the final fireworks display, a few hours before Christmas Eve, on December 24. What a staging! It is Boris Johnson, eyelids heavy in front of his tree, in a video posted on social networks, who takes out of his hood the bundles of 1,246 pages of the agreement concluded with the European Union. To his fellow citizens, busy preparing the turkey and – it can’t be invented – the Brussels sprouts that traditionally accompany it across the Channel, the British Conservative Prime Minister promises a “Feast”. “Tonight, for Christmas Eve, I have a little present for those looking for something to read in the torpor of the after Christmas meal, he launches, playfully. Here is an agreement to bring certainty to businesses and travelers and all investors in our country from the 1er January, an agreement with our friends and partners in the European Union. “

The next day, Michel Barnier, the chief negotiator for the European Commission, was more sober in his remarks and, during the meeting with the ambassadors of the Member States of the European Union, there was no, according to the testimony of a diplomat collected by AFP, “Great joy because a divorce is not very good news”. But in the image, with one of Barnier’s close advisers decked out in a red elf cap, the symbol was roughly similar: in Brussels as in London, Santas are spoiling us this year!

1 No quotas or customs duties for the market

This makes the difference between a deal and no deal, and this is where the bulk of the mutual ‘gift’ the EU and UK give each other, to the greater benefit of their businesses. everything … Brandi in a form of permanent blackmail for months, even years now, by the British conservatives, a Brexit without agreement with the European Union would have meant the establishment of a system of quotas and customs duties for the goods. What considerably hinder trade, increase costs and slow down production chains, for example in the automotive sector. In their Christmas agreement, Brussels and London set up a zone without quotas or customs duties for all goods. A single market that would endure, in a way, in its narrowest dimension: for Europeans, many of whose Member States are satisfied with this state of affairs, it is perfect, and for the British, who, despite the conclusion of a few bilateral trade treaties, are struggling, for lack of having concluded on time with Trump, the windfall is total … It is completely unprecedented, the two parties are still pleased with the negotiations, on this scale in a free trade agreement. For citizens, on the other hand, the freedom of movement and of installation is buried.

2 Arbitration courts at the heart of the system

According to the text of the agreement, the United Kingdom undertakes to respect a level playing field with the European Union. In principle, Boris Johnson and his Tory friends, far from their recurring ultraliberal flights, could not revise downwards, with a view to dumping, all British laws or standards in social, environmental or climate matters. In the event of differences, the agreement allows the European Union to take unilateral measures, through the introduction of customs duties, for example. All this is well and good on paper, but not everyone is reassured because, after the Court of Justice of the European Union has been categorically challenged by London, it is the well-known arbitration mechanisms, and for the worst, in free trade treaties, which will be responsible for settling disputes. These private courts, which are very favorable to multinationals, are of particular concern to trade unionists, who are asking the European Union to increase the contribution of the special Brexit adjustment fund so that workers do not suffer from its consequences. “Even though Ursula von der Leyen promises us that fair competition and a level playing field are guaranteed, it is not worth much if arbitration tribunals are the main channel for settling disputes”, warns Luca Visentini, general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).

3 The specter of a Singapore-on-Thames is not ruled out

In the field of finance, with the City of London obviously occupying a preponderant place, the treaty between the European Union and the United Kingdom stipulates that banks, insurance companies and other British funds lose their automatic right to offer their services. on the continent: they will have to settle in an EU member state in order to continue carrying out their activities there. It is also the end of the ‘financial passport’ and the country of origin approach, according to which authorizations issued by a Member State grant access to the entire single market. Everything is not settled by the text of the agreement and, as for many other sectors, the discussions will continue … But whatever happens, in this matter, one would have to be very naive to believe that dangers of deregulation, with the culmination of the creation of a tax super-haven at the gates of the European Union – a project often presented as a “Singapore-on-Thames” -, are dismissed. In an interview yesterday at Sunday Telegraph, Boris Johnson already regrets not having been able to go further for his financial sector, and evokes the idea of ​​increasing the number of free ports, areas with very light capital taxation, in Great Britain. A project which, it should be emphasized, would not derogate that much from “European rules” since, in terms of tax evasion, internal competition through free ports or so-called optimization arrangements, in this case, several EU Member States, such as the Netherlands, Ireland, Luxembourg or Malta, have a long experience …

4 Democratic control completely hampered

You can’t refuse a “gift”! And so it is with this Brexit deal, basically. On the British side, MEPs were recalled to sit on Wednesday to approve the text. On the very warm front, in recent weeks, of fishing (read opposite), the agreement strongly disappoints professionals, who had been galvanized by the warlike declarations of the Johnson government – he announced to position military patrols in the North Sea -, and dreamed of completely regaining control of territorial waters while exporting to the EU without customs duties … But the text should be voted without pitfalls in the House of Commons, with the support in particular from Labor. For the Europeans, it will be slower, no doubt, because, if the States are summoned to approve the compromise in all its details before the end of the week, the European Parliament will still have to decide and, a priori, it should have a little more time, until the end of February. “As Member States will not have time to examine in greater detail and assess the agreement, it will be up to the European Parliament to deliberate carefully before giving its consent”, is already encouraging Martin Schirdewan, who co-chairs with Manon Aubry (see the interview on page 6) the group of the European United Left (GUE / NGL).