The Court of Justice of the European Union, in Luxembourg, has promised to rule in the coming days on legislation related to homosexuality in Poland. Ethical and legal conflicts between the country and the European Union are increasingly wide open. The Polish conservative camp wants to defend a national cultural model that is increasingly opposed to the bloc’s progressive approach. The EU, for its part, wants to impose cultural and social sovereignty on the 27 countries.

In this arm wrestling match between the Union and the national government, the European Commission reinforces that its decisions are “binding for all national authorities and courts”.

In recent years, Brussels has questioned the decisions of the Polish Constitutional Court on new laws concerning the LGBTQIA+ community. The EU accused the conservative government (PiS, the Law and Justice party) of pursuing a discriminatory policy. However, the legal impasse between Warsaw and the European Commission predates the party’s coming to power eight years ago. In 2007, the bloc had already condemned Poland for having banned homosexual activists from organizing a Pride March.

In 2021, under the command of President Ursula Van der Leyen, the European Commission opened an infringement procedure against Poland for “attacks on the fundamental values ​​of the European Union” for the creation, in 1/3 of Polish cities, of “free zones of any LGBT ideology”.

European pressure against “LGBT-free zones”

Local authorities in Poland passed resolutions in 2019 declaring themselves free of “LGBTQIA+ ideology”, part of a conflict in the predominantly Catholic country between progressives and religious conservatives who see the fight for gay rights as a threat to traditional values.

With the “free zones”, some cities prohibited measures considered “promotion of homosexuality and other minority sexual identities”, mainly in schools.

In 2021, however, following a legal challenge by the Polish Human Rights Ombudsman, lower courts ruled that nine of these resolutions should be thrown out.

The biggest pressure would have come precisely from the EU Commission, which introduced a clause in its Partnership Agreement with Poland that would prevent municipalities with “LGBT-free zones” from receiving funds from the bloc’s budget for 2021-2027. A source from the bloc confirmed, at the time, to CNN, that municipalities that adopt policies considered discriminatory by the bloc would not receive funding for infrastructure, the environment and some other areas.

“I want to be very clear: LGBTQIA+ free zones are humanity free zones. And there is no place for them in our Union”, declared Van der Leyen during the first European Commission notifications to Poland.

Michal Wojcik, member of the conservative United Poland party, criticized the decision. “If the councilors decide they want to support our traditions and identity, it is their sovereign right. No one should limit that,” he told Reuters In this ocasion.

“Most homophobic country in the EU”

In addition to political pressure from the bloc, European organizations demand changes in Polish legislation in favor of the LGBT community. In 2022, the country ranked 44th out of 49 countries in Europe and Central Asia examined by Ilga Europe in its annual ranking titled “Rainbow Europe”. For the third consecutive year, Poland ranked lowest in the EU and just ahead of Belarus and Russia.

“We are much closer to Vladimir Putin’s Russia and Alexander Lukashenko’s Belarus than we are to Western countries”, stated, last year, the Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza.

The journal specified that the ranking only takes into account the laws in force in each country and their effective application. Equality is measured against the prohibition of discrimination, marriage for all or the possibility of starting a family. Malta leads the list, with 92 points, against 13 for Poland.

“Destructive Ideology”

Polish President Andrzej Duda counters the criticism. During the 2020 re-election campaign, he called the promotion of LGBT rights an “ideology” more destructive than communism.

Speaking to supporters in Brzeg, southwestern Poland, Duda said “parents are responsible for their children’s sex education” and “it is not possible for any institution to interfere with the way parents raise their children”. The Polish leader signed a “Family Charter” with electoral proposals, including promises to stop gay couples from adopting children and to ban the teaching of LGBT issues in schools.

“My parents’ generation fought for 40 years to get communist ideology out of schools so that it could not brainwash and indoctrinate children. They didn’t fight so that we now accept that another ideology, even more destructive to man, would arise, an ideology that, under the clichés of respect and tolerance, hides a profound intolerance,” said the president.