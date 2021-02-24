For a long time, the bourgeoisie hid behind its representatives to write the law. In the era of capitalism 2.0, it no longer takes such precautions. Last week, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi launched a lobbying campaign with European institutions to obtain the creation of a status less protective than that of employee, but more than that of autoentrepreneur.

Uber is a platform that connects customers and drivers to ensure a trip in certain cities, at a price that it dictates. Basically what taxis used to do. Platforms have suffered setbacks in several states around the world. The courts found there the existence of a relationship of subordination between the platform and the worker, therefore considered that the latter was an employee with the related rights, not a “self-employed worker”.

Latest court defeat: On February 19, the British Supreme Court confirmed that Uber drivers who had brought an action should be considered employees of this company, given the time logged in the application and the assessment of the workers by the platform. In the Netherlands, it is a firm operating on the same principle of linking, Deliveroo, which was condemned to consider as its employees its deliverers of prepared meals. All of these court decisions are just a taste of what could happen to the platforms with the avalanche of legal summonses they are subject to.

A balance of power unfavorable to the multinational

A global player, Uber is therefore leading a global response. It started in California. There, in 2019, local parliamentarians had passed a law making workers platforms for connecting employees. In November 2020, Uber and competitor Lyft got it passed by referendum – spending $ 205 million, according to the Los Angeles Times – competing legislation which makes workers self-employed, while taking into account certain demands: the right to a minimum income and to partial payment of health insurance.

It is this model that Uber now wants to export to Europe: to keep its workers outside their employee status at all costs, by granting them some concessions. The boss of the company therefore published a white paper last week highlighting the sector’s proposals. “We believe that the self-employed across Europe deserve a better job, which offers decent income opportunities, and flexible when they want it, and protection and benefits when they need it”, we read in the preamble of the 33-page document. Further on, he worries: “The more benefits a company provides to its self-employed workers, the less they are considered independent in the eyes of the courts. “ This is why he is asking Brussels for legislation that provides platforms with legal certainty. Dara Khosrowshahi’s proposals come at a crucial time. Under pressure from employee organizations, the European Commissioner for Employment, Nicolas Schmit, launched on Wednesday February 24 a consultation on the working conditions of drivers and platform deliverers, in order to present legislation to the European Parliament. 2021.

“Uber seeks to exonerate itself from its responsibilities as an employer. The company looks back on the history of wage labor, according to which, in exchange for the relationship of subordination, we obtain rights ”, decrypts Leïla Chaibi, MEP France rebellious. She sees in Uber’s activism a desire to weigh in the balance of power, which is not favorable to the multinational, after multiple court decisions and developments on the French government file. “Uber was counting on France to play the role of Trojan horse”, recalls the member. In 2019, the LOM law – in line with the “start-up nation” promoted by President Macron – ensured that the relationships between platforms and workers were not reclassified as employment contracts. A provision retoked by the Constitutional Council.

“What is happening is fundamental, believes Leïla Chaibi. Who will gain the upper hand in the balance of power between Uber and the workers? “ To obtain favorable European legislation in December 2021, they were mobilized on Wednesday. Around 100 Uber drivers or Deliveroo delivery people demonstrated in front of the European Parliament representation in Paris, while 60 others did the same in front of the Commission headquarters in Brussels. The European Trade Union Confederation is also stepping up to the plate. “The European Union cannot let platforms with illegal practices rewrite the law! “ she protested in a press release denouncing the lobbying attempts of Uber and others.