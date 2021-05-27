European Union Switzerland walked out of negotiations with the EU

Switzerland and the EU have been trying to renegotiate their relationship for seven years.

27.5. 21:56

Switzerland announced on Wednesday that it was leaving negotiations to renew agreements on the country’s relations with the EU.

Switzerland is not an EU country, but has specifically agreed to comply with many EU regulations and is therefore allowed to participate extensively in the EU internal market. For example, citizens of Switzerland and EU countries are allowed to move freely between regions.

At present, the relationship is based on more than a hundred different agreements between Switzerland and EU countries. However, contracts threaten to become obsolete and inadequate.

The EU and Switzerland have therefore been negotiating a closer trade partnership for seven years. The topics of the negotiations are familiar from Brexit, the British separation from the EU: trade, movement of people, rights and obligations.

The EU is stated that it had offered Switzerland better terms than Britain on a number of ‘key issues’. The European Commission responded to Switzerland’s departure from the negotiating table by warning that the country could not have to give up its privileged access to the EU’s internal market.

“The core purpose of the negotiations was to ensure that all actors in the EU internal market, to which Switzerland has significant access, operate under the same rules. It is ultimately a matter of fairness. Privileged access to the internal market must mean respecting the same rules and obligations, ”the Commission wrote in its bulletin.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis however, noted that the Swiss conditions have not been met in the negotiations. According to Swiss law, the new agreement should be approved in a referendum, and under current conditions, it would not be possible to get through, says Cassis. The Guardian.

One of the threshold issues in the negotiations was the refusal of Switzerland to give jurisdiction to the Court of Justice of the European Union on its territory. The EU also demanded the right of permanent residence and access to social security for its citizens in Switzerland.