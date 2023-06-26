In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine since February 2022, the West has applied a series of sanctions to Vladimir Putin’s country. Several of them hit a pillar of the Russian economy: energy exports.

The European Union has imposed a block on most imports of Russian crude oil and petroleum products. Last week, the bloc released a statement in which it pointed to an important milestone: it reduced its imports of these products from Russia by 90%.

According to the report, these purchases from Russia by the bloc totaled 1.4 million tons in March of this year, compared to a monthly average of 15.2 million tons in the three years between 2019 and the beginning of 2022.

These purchases were replaced by other suppliers, such as the United States, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Angola and the United Arab Emirates.

The EU report highlighted that this transition has not been and is not going smoothly: two emergency stock releases in March and April 2022 were needed to stabilize the market, coordinated by the International Energy Agency.

While several countries in the bloc participated in these joint actions, using part of their emergency reserve surpluses, others fell short of the minimum levels required by a bloc directive. Member countries were instructed to replenish their emergency oil stocks up to the minimum levels required by March 31 of this year.

According to the EU statement, in July 2022, ten countries in the bloc were below the established national minimum level (Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Ireland, Croatia, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Austria and Romania). In March, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Latvia and Lithuania remained below agreed levels.

On Friday (23), the European Union completely banned the supply of Russian oil through the northern branch of the Druzhba pipeline to Germany and Poland, which is likely to further affect import figures from Russia. Raw materials from other countries can still be delivered this way.

Russian gas

The European Union also sought to get rid of dependence on Russian gas. At the end of 2021, a few weeks before the start of the war in Ukraine, 41% of the natural gas consumed by the bloc came from Russia. A year later, that proportion had dropped to 13%.

According to the Council of the EU, compensation occurred mainly with a sharp increase in imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), largely from the United States.

However, in an inconsistent movement, the European Union’s imports of LNG from Russia increased by 38% in 2022. In a questioning sent this month to the European Parliament, the Commissioner for Energy of the European Union, Kadri Simson, informed that purchases of Russian LNG represented 17 .4% of Spain’s imports of this product in April.

The Iberian country has tripled its imports of Russian LNG, said Simson, who asked the bloc to stop these purchases and asked for measures to be adopted for sanctions also for this product.

In addition to the increase in LNG imports from Russia, another challenge facing the EU in its attempt to asphyxiate Russia economically is that Kremlin-allied India and China have increased their imports of oil, gas and coal (also subject to sanctions). by the bloc) of the country of Vladimir Putin.

Experts believe that much of Russia’s oil exports are being routed to the West through intermediaries such as Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Cost

While trying to bleed the Russian economy, the European Union has been struggling with the cost of energy. The war in Ukraine and the production cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+), among other factors, mean that the price of the commodity, although below that registered in the first months of the conflict, still remains above pre-war levels. -pandemic.

Germany, once used to cheap Russian gas, slipped into a technical recession in the first quarter after six months of economic contraction. Economy Minister Robert Habeck argued that the country’s high dependence on Russian energy exports and attempts to replace them had caused the recession.

The Euro Zone, the group of 20 member states of the European Union that officially adopted the euro as their common currency, also entered a technical recession. That contraction and persistent inflation raise concerns about the price the bloc is paying to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

However, George Friedman, a geopolitical analyst and founder of the Geopolitical Futures website, told Forbes that he believes these challenges will be overcome and that the European sacrifice resulting from the economic siege on Russia will be worth it.

“Besides the fact that many economic forecasts are turning out to be wrong or exaggerated, the obsession with economics can make a nation forget the fact that a great war is being fought nearby and that it is part of it. And in war, shooting yourself in the foot is a minor injury,” argued the expert.