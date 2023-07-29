The European Union has immediately ended its financial support and security cooperation with Niger because of the military coup that took place in the West African country earlier this week. International news agencies report this on Saturday. The EU also refuses to recognize General Abdourahmane Tchiani. The head of that elite unit appointed himself as the country’s new leader on Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday evening, soldiers on Niger’s national television announced the end of the presidency of Mohamed Bazoum, a leader who took office two years ago and who has emerged as a pillar of support for the West. He has been held in his palace in the capital Niamey since that morning. According to the coup plotters, Bazoum was deposed because of a “deteriorating security situation and poor economic and social governance”.

Niger has 25 million inhabitants and is one of the poorest countries in the world. As of 2020, Niger is the third country in the Sahel, after Mali and Burkina Faso, to have a coup. The region is suffering from violence from jihadist groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and Islamic State.