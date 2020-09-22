A member of the entourage of Charles Michel, Chairman of the Board, has tested positive. As a result, the European summit has been postponed to October 1 and 2.

The European summit of September 24-25 was postponed to October 1 and 2 after a case of Covid-19 in the entourage of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced his spokesperson on Tuesday, September 22. President “learned today that a security officer, with whom he was in close contact at the start of last week, has tested positive for Covid-19”, said the spokesperson in a tweet.

Tea @eucopresident today learned that a security officer, with whom he was in close contact early last week, tested positive for COVID. The President is tested regularly and tested negative yesterday. ⁰

Respecting Belgian rules, he has gone into quarantine as of today. – Barend Leyts (@BarendLeyts) September 22, 2020

Charles Michel for his part tested negative on Monday and he began quarantine the same day, following the rules imposed by the Belgian health authorities, added the same source.

This European summit, which was to bring together the heads of state and government, was devoted to foreign policy, in particular to tensions with Turkey, to sanctions against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, and to tensions with London on the Brexit. The meeting was also to take stock of the massive European recovery plan adopted by member states in July.