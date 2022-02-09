The European Union wants to compete with the United States and Asia for leadership in the global chip market, leaving behind any dependence on eventual supply failures.

On the way to abandon foreign dependency, the European Commission presented this Tuesday, February 8, the European Chip Law, with which they seek to quadruple their production to take leadership of the global market.

“The European Chip Law comes absolutely at the right time and has two main objectives: first, in the short term, to increase our resilience to future crises, anticipating and avoiding supply problems,” said Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Comission.

The European Union intends to inject some 45,000 million euros in investments until 2030 to quadruple its chip production and “in the medium term, make Europe an industrial leader in this very strategic market,” he said.

30,000 million euros will be public investments already planned by the Member States and financed with the community budget, while 11,000 million will be allocated to public and private investment for research, plus 2,000 million euros in financing for emerging companies in the sector.

Although the competition is not easy at all: Washington announced that it will invest some 50,000 million dollars with the same objective: to take the lead in a market that collapsed with the pandemic and revealed Asia’s dependence on chips.

In 2020, when most companies closed operations due to the Covid-19 lockdowns, Asian chipmakers switched to producing what the market asked for and postponed tons of orders. When the world reopened in 2021, manufacturers were unable to keep up with demand creating a global shortage that led giants like Apple to delay their deliveries.

The chips are necessary to produce electronic devices such as mobile phones, televisions, washing machines, industrial machinery and vehicles, the latter requiring up to 45% of these semiconductor chips for their operation.

Brussels has said that by the end of this decade it wants to produce 20% of the world’s chips, which means that it will have to multiply its production by four, since it now barely reaches 10% of a market, the value of which will double in the next eight years.

The Brussels plan seeks to strengthen research, build new factories and secure its supply chains, but its figure is still below the investment of 52,000 million US dollars, or the 170,000 million budgeted by China for 2024, and far of the 430,000 million of South Korea.

“Europe cannot be left out of the technology race. All our partners invest in a sector that affects all industries. Europe cannot watch the train go by,” said Single Market Commissioner Thierry Breton.

Currently, Taiwan and South Korea are responsible for more than half of global production.

