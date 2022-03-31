China and the European Union (EU) will hold their 23rd leaders’ meeting tomorrow with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s confirmed attendance. and the Prime Minister, Li Keqiang, who will talk with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The summit, which will be virtual, will be marked by the war in Ukraineon which China has maintained an ambiguous position from which it has asked that the territorial integrity of all countries be respected and in the who has avoided using the word “invasion” to refer to the Russian offensive.

Brussels expects Beijing to play “an important role in promoting peace”, according to the last telephone conversation held this week between the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, although from China They insist that they are already mediating to achieve a de-escalation of the conflict.

European officials quoted by the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post point to that the EU seeks to pressure China to stop supporting – explicitly or implicitly – the invasion and also reject a hypothetical shipment of military material to Russia, although they doubt that they will convince Beijing to condemn the offensive.

It is expected that the meeting will at least serve to iron out rough edges and not lead to a further deterioration of ties, touched after the freezing of the investment agreement agreed in 2020.

Chinese spokesman Wang Wenbin said this week, China and the EU make up “two important markets to promote common development” and must, despite an “unstable international situation”, “strengthen strategic communication, improve mutual trust, establish consensus and cooperate on the basis of mutual respect and benefit”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech during the 100th anniversary celebration of the founding of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, China on July 1, 2021. Photo: EFE/EPA/XINHUA/XIE HUANCHI

In this sense, experts quoted today by the Chinese state press assert that Beijing and Brussels must not let differences derail their relations. “It would be inappropriate to connect the conflict between Russia and Ukraine with relations between China and Europe.

Rather than blindly following the United States, Europe is already reflecting on the deep causes of this conflict.

Washington-led sanctions are creating divisions,” analyst Wang Yimei of Renmin University told the Global Times.

Another analyst quoted by the newspaper, Cui Hongjian, admits that the war in Ukraine may affect relations between Beijing and Brusselsbut hopes that both parties prevent the conflict from having a negative impact on their already deteriorated relations, in reference to the freezing of the aforementioned investment agreement.

Brussels suspended the approval of the agreement after Beijing sanctioned ten Europeans, five of them MEPs, and four entities, in response to the sanctions that the EU had imposed on four Chinese officials and one Chinese entity for “serious violations of human rights” against the Uighur minority in Xinjiang.

Still, economic and trade ties between the two sides remain strong and continue to expand.

It is also sad that Lithuania – a member state of the EU – has strengthened ties with Taiwan in the last year, an island whose sovereignty China claims, which caused China to lower its diplomatic relations with the Baltic country.

“In the first two months of 2022, the European Union regained the scepter as China’s main trading partner ahead of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN),” recalls Cui.

The analyst warns that China will not change its position on issues it considers internal, such as those related to Tibet, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang.INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

