The European Union sanctioned this Tuesday the leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, for the attack that the Palestinian militia committed against Israel on October 7 in which 1,200 people died.



The sanctions mean a ban on the Hamas leader from entering the EU and have his assets frozen in European entities. Furthermore, no EU company or individual will be able to provide you with funds.

In parallel, the EU, which considers Hamas a terrorist organization, like the United States, is finalizing sanctions against those people or entities that provide funds to the Palestinian organization.

At the same time, it is discussing the possibility of applying restrictive measures against Israeli settlers who have carried out attacks on West Bank settlements.

After the attack on October 7, Israel began the offensive in Gaza, in a war that has already lasted 102 days and has caused 24,285 deaths – in addition to some 8,000 missing under the rubble – and more than 61,154 injured, according to the latest count by the Ministry of Health of the Strip, controlled by Hamas.

From left to right, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Al-Sinwar, the head of Palestinian Intelligence Majed Faraj and the head of the Hamas political office Ismail Haniyeh.

Israel celebrated this Tuesday the decision of the European Union (EU) to impose sanctions against the leader of Hamas. “It is a fair and moral decision. I thank all our friends who supported this decision,” Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a message on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The minister indicated that the European measure is also “the result of diplomatic efforts to strangle Hamas' resources, delegitimize them and deprive them of support.”

“We will continue to eradicate the root of evil, in Gaza and wherever it raises its head,” the minister added.

